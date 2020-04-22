Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:LL opened at $5.41 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

