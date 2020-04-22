Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $212.15. 68,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,483. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,655 shares of company stock valued at $90,795,132. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

