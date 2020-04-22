LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of LPL Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.