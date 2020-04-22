Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

LOOP stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $285.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Loop Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

