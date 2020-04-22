Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $433.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $435.00 to $433.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

