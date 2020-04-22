Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $433.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $435.00 to $433.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.
LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.44 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
