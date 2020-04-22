Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.17. 480,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.