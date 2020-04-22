Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,017.42

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,017.42 and traded as high as $1,090.25. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at $1,050.00, with a volume of 266,224 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 952.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,018.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.27.

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.69), for a total transaction of £19,780.25 ($26,019.80).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

