Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $741.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.