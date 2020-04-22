Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMB. DA Davidson downgraded Limbach from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Limbach from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Pratt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 543,712 shares of company stock worth $1,981,890. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

