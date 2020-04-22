LIFE (LIFE) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

