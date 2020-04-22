Levi Strauss & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $1,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,661 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.