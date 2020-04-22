Lennox International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 177.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.52. 227,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

