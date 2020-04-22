Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 26,138 call options on the company. This is an increase of 605% compared to the typical volume of 3,708 call options.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $308,958,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $210,801,000 after buying an additional 1,120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.