Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) PT Lowered to $15.00

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 58,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.