Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

