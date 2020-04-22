Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,135.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,230.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,991.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,075 shares of company stock worth $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares worth $626,058. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

