Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

ALLT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 3,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.66. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

