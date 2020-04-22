KZ Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $385.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $71,561.65 and $385.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

