Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Shares of KR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after purchasing an additional 489,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

