Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded to Hold by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $465,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

