KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Declares Annual Dividend of $1.01 (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.009 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of VOPKY opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.39.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOPKY. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

