Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

