Klimatas (KTS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,315.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market cap of $18,699.55 and $2,315.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00340643 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00420365 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016797 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

