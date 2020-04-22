KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

KTOV stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

