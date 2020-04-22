Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.15.

KL opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

