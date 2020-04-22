Kinder Morgan Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 5,603,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,863,860. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

