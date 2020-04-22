Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

