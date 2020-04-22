Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Decreased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

NYSE KMB opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $136.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

