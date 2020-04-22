Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,944. The company has a market cap of $311.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas bought 39,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,398.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

