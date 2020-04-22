KeyCorp Comments on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.72 per share for the year.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 49,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,062,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.
