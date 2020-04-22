KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBL. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

NYSE:NBL opened at $6.73 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Noble Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Noble Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Noble Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Noble Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

