KeyCorp Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $75.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $294,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after buying an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 442,958 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

