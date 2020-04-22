Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €589.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €589.00 ($684.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €562.43 ($653.99).

KER stock opened at €460.45 ($535.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €459.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €521.74. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

