KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE KB opened at $25.43 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

