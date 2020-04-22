Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,266. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

