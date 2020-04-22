Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

