Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Jumia Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.