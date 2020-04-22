JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $130.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

LII opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $234.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 177.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Lennox International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Lennox International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

