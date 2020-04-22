JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,711 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 190,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,362. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

