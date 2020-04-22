JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,012,000 after buying an additional 294,541 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after buying an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 643,058 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,413 shares of company stock worth $331,854. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

