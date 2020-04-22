Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sanofi SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $47,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after buying an additional 337,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.