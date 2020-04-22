Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

RTX opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

