Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Procter & Gamble Co’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $4.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

PG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,493. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

