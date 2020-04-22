Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

