Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.