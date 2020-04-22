Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on General Motors’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

