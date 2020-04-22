Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conn’s Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 445,812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conn’s by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,226 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

