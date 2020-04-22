Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HIW. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

HIW stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

