Jefferies Financial Group Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $208.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

MCD traded up $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

