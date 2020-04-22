Jefferies Financial Group Raises Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $160.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 945,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,331 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

